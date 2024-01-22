Inter, Inzaghi entra nella storia: il motivo

Scritto da:
Giuseppe La Russa
Inzaghi entra nella storia per essere l’allenatore ad aver vinto più supercoppe di tutti

Ecco in basso I conseguimenti del tecnico piacentino

Lazio 2017

Lazio 2019

Inter 2021

Inter 2022

Inter 2024

