Del Grosso: “Conte è il numero uno”

Scritto da:
Enrico Crescenzo
-

Cristiano Del Grosso, calciatore di Antonio Conte ai tempi del Siena, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni a Kiss Kiss Napoli:

Conte è il numero uno. In campo ti fa sentire invincibile, ha una metodologia dura ma alla fine paga sempre”.

Articolo precedenteGaleone: “Ho consigliato a Galliani di riprendersi Allegri. Su Conte al Napoli..”
Articolo successivoValentini: “Conte-Napoli? C’è un problema: è De Laurentiis”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE