Insigne, l’agente: “Immenso! Dovrebbero sapere in che condizioni ha giocato”

Scritto da:
Vincenzo Ercolano
-

L’agente di Lorenzo Insigne, Vincenzo Pisacane, ha pubblicato un tweet dopo la vittoria del Napoli contro il Bologna per 3-1:

Immenso! Mi piacerebbe che tutti sapessero in che condizioni ha giocato…”

