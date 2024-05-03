    Napoli, guarda un po’ chi si rivede

    Scritto da:
    Giuseppe La Russa
    -
    Francesco Pecoraro - LaPresse03 12 2011 Napoli ( Italia )Sport Calcio Napoli vs Lecce - Campionato TIM Serie A 2011 2012Stadio San Paolo NapoliNella foto: lavezziFrancesco Pecoraro - LaPresse03 12 2011 Napoli ( Italia )Sport Soccer Napoli versus Lecce - Italian Serie A Soccer League 2011 2012San Paolo Stadium NapoliIn the Photo: lavezzi

    Nel programma di Legends, in onda su Sportitalia, è apparso uno dei giocatori più forti degli ultimi decenni dei partenopei. Si tratta di Ezequiel Lavezzi, El Pocho. L’ex giocatore argentino del Napoli ha urlato, in diretta Tv, forza Napoli, enunciando e mostrando tutto il suo amore per la squadra partenopea.

    Articolo precedenteSerie B, Bari terra di conquista
    Articolo successivoSalernitana, un allenatore esperto per il ritorno in A

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE