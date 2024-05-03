Napoli, guarda un po’ chi si rivede

Nel programma di Legends, in onda su Sportitalia, è apparso uno dei giocatori più forti degli ultimi decenni dei partenopei. Si tratta di Ezequiel Lavezzi, El Pocho. L’ex giocatore argentino del Napoli ha urlato, in diretta Tv, forza Napoli, enunciando e mostrando tutto il suo amore per la squadra partenopea.