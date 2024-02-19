    Sky – ADL verso Castel Volturno. Presente tutta la delegazione

    Scritto da:
    Enrico Crescenzo
    -

    Tutta la delegazione del Napoli, compreso il presidente Aurelio De Laurentiis, presente al Britannique ha lasciato l’hotel per dirigersi in direzione Castel Volturno.

    Fonte: Gianluca Di Marzio

    Articolo precedenteCalcio estero, Gattuso esonerato
    Articolo successivoSky – Calzona sceglie il suo staff, le ultime

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE