    Sky – Calzona sceglie il suo staff, le ultime

    Enrico Crescenzo
    Nello staff di Calzona al momento dovrebbero esserci Bonomi e Sinatti.

    Come riportato da Gianluca Di Marzio, l’attuale c.t. della Slovacchia sta trattando per capire il numero di componenti per comporre il suo staff.

