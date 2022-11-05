    LIVE – Pareggia subito il Napoli. Gol di Osimhen di testa su assist di Zielinski

    Scritto da:
    Salvatore Moriello
    -

    Arriva subito il pareggio del Napoli. Corner battuto corto e palla per Zielinski che con un cross morbido trova Osimhen che insacca in rete da posizione ravvicinata. 1-1!

    Articolo precedenteLIVE – Rigore per l’Atalanta, Lookman non sbaglia. Atalanta in vantaggio!
    Articolo successivoLIVE – Raddoppio del Napoli! Osimhen serve Elmas che non sbaglia

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE