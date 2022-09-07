Dries Mertens è arrivato al Maradona

Scritto da:
Vittorio Policastro
-

Come si sospettava in questi giorni, Dries Mertens è arrivato al Maradona per sostenere il Napoli nella sfida odierna contro il Liverpool.

Il belga è stato accolto dai cori della curva B.

Articolo precedenteAlciato: “Ecco perchè Mario Rui non gioca”
Articolo successivoZielinski: “Abbiamo qualità, possiamo far male al Liverpool”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE