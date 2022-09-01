UFFICIALE: Contratto depositato. Ounas è un nuovo calciatore del Lille

Scritto da:
Francesco Varriale
-

Come ufficializzato da Gianluca Di Marzio attraverso il proprio profilo twitter, Ounas è un nuovo calciatore del Lille. Contratti dunque depositati in tempo. Ecco il tweet:

