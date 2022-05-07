Torino-Napoli, Fabian Ruiz porta in vantaggio gli azzurri!

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Dopo 73′ minuti di gioco il Napoli passa in vantaggio contro il Torino. A sbloccare l’incontro è stato Fabian Ruiz, che ha battuto Berisha dopo aver rubato il pallone a Pobega.

