Torino-Napoli, Insigne sbaglia il rigore dello 0-1

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

All’ora di gioco il Napoli ha avuto l’occasione di sbloccare il punteggio contro il Torino, ma Insigne si è fatto parare il penalty da Berisha. Match che resta dunque sullo 0-0.

Articolo precedenteSpalletti a DAZN: “Importante la presenza del presidente, futuro? I dubbi sono solo vostri!”
Articolo successivoTorino-Napoli, Fabian Ruiz porta in vantaggio gli azzurri!

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE