    Euro2020 – Belgio-Portogallo: ecco l’avversaria dell’Italia

    Luigi Di Palma
    Termina 1-0 a Siviglia fra Belgio e Portogallo, decisivo il gol di Thorgat Hazard, che nel finale di primo tempo mette a segno la rete decisiva. Sarà quindi la Nazionale di Mertens a sfidare gli azzurri di Mancini il prossimo venerdì a Monaco

