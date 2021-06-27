Euro2020 – Belgio-Portogallo: ecco l’avversaria dell’Italia

Termina 1-0 a Siviglia fra Belgio e Portogallo, decisivo il gol di Thorgat Hazard, che nel finale di primo tempo mette a segno la rete decisiva. Sarà quindi la Nazionale di Mertens a sfidare gli azzurri di Mancini il prossimo venerdì a Monaco
