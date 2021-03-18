    ULTIM’ORA – Napoli, arriva l’esito degli ultimi tamponi sul gruppo squadra

    Raffaele Granata
    La SSC Napoli ha pubblicato l’esito degli ultimi tamponi svolti dal gruppo squadra.
    Questa la nota ufficiale del club: “Tutti negativi al Covid-19 i tamponi effettuati questa mattina ai componenti del gruppo squadra“.

    Di seguito il tweet:

