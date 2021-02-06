    Infortunio Manolas: ecco il risultato della prima diagnosi

    Scritto da:
    Luigi Di Palma
    -

    Arriva la prima diagnosi per Kostas Manolas. Il difensore greco è stato sostituito nel match di Marassi contro il Genoa per un trauma contusivo distorsivo alla caviglia destra. Questo è quello che comunica il Napoli sul proprio sito ufficiale.

