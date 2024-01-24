130 milioni per cedere Osimhen: 2 club di premier su di lui

Davide Quagliozzi
il Napoli è pronto ad salutare Victor Osimhen la prossima estate, aveva detto che il suo sogno era quello di andare a giocare in premier League, secondo Repubblica 2 club sono interessati, sono il Chelsea e Arsenal che sono interessati al giocatore.

