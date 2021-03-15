Empoli, Bajrami: “Napoli e Juve? Penso solo a una cosa”

Scritto da:
Vincenzo Ercolano
-

Nedim Bajrami, talento dell’Empoli, ha rilasciato un’intervista a La Gazzetta dello Sport, soffermandosi anche sul suo futuro:

Posso giocare sia da esterno sinistro che da trequartista. Juve e Napoli mi cercano? Per ora penso solo all’Empoli”.

