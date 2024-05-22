Kvaratskhelia ha vinto il Gol del mese di Maggio

Sui Canali ufficiali della Serie A il vincitore del gol del mese di maggio della Serie A ha vinto l’azzurro Khvicha Kvaratskhelia per il bel gol su calcio di punizione contro la Fiorentina.

