Orlando: “L’inter vorrà vincere contro il Napoli per dimenticare Madrid”

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Orlando, giornalista, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni a Tmw. Queste le sue parole: “L’Inter vorrà subito cercare una reazione dopo la brutta eliminazione a Madrid. Contro il Napoli la squadra lombarda vuole ritornare a dominare”.

