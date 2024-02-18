TuttoSport, la prima pagina: “Mazzarri flop, ma niente dimissioni”

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-
TuttoSport ha commentato in prima pagina questa mattina la brutta situazione del Napoli e in particolare l’andamento a partire dall’arrivo di Mazzarri, per farlo sono bastate poche parole: “Mazzari flop, ma niente dimissioni”. Ecco l’immagine:

