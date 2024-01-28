”Live MN – Lazio-Napoli”, primo cambio per il Napoli

Scritto da:
Paola Mascherin
-

Primo cambio dell’incontro per il Napoli, fuori Demme e dentro Gaetano. La partita del calciatore tedesco, ammonito dura 60 minuti.

Articolo precedente”Live MN – Lazio-Napoli”, ammonito Demme
Articolo successivo”Live MN – Lazio-Napoli”, calcio d’angolo per il Napoli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE