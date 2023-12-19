LIVE Napoli-Frosinone: ammonito Cajuste al minuto 61

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-
DECEMBER 2023, Napoli-Cagliari, fonte foto: SSC Napoli, profilo ufficiale Facebook

Il centrocampista azzurro Cajuste commette un fallo a centrocampo che gli costa il cartellino giallo al minuto 61.

Articolo precedenteLIVE Napoli-Frosinone: dentro Di Lorenzo e Lobotka per Mario Rui e Demme
Articolo successivoLIVE Napoli-Frosinone: entrano in campo Kvaratskhelia e Osimhen

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE