Bologna – Torino: 0-0 all’intervallo al Dall’Ara, goal annullato a Vlasic

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Allo stadio Renato Dall’Ara di Bologna, il primo tempo tra Bologna e Torino è finito 0-0.

Poche emozioni per le due squadre di Thiago Motta e Juric. Da segnalare una rete annullata agli ospiti con autore Vlasic nei primi minuti di gioco del match.

