Anguissa out con il Verona: ecco quanto starà fermo

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
Frank Zambo Anguissa non sarà disponibile per la partita del Bentegodi, contro il Verona di Baroni. La lesione al bicipite femorale (rimediata nella gara contro la Fiorentina) lo terrà fuori una ventina di giorni.

