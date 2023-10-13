Il Roma – Ecco la prima diagnosi sull’infortunio di Osimhen

Salvatore Moriello
Vicenda Osimhen: Si dimette il Social Media Executive

Secondo quanto riportato dal collega de Il Roma, Giovanni Scotto, dovrebbe essere questa la prima diagnosi sull’infortunio di Osimhen: “Dovrebbe trattarsi di crampi per affaticamento muscolare. Il giocatore verrà valutato domani”.

