Sky – De Laurentiis ha congelato la ricerca del nuovo allenatore

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Secondo quanto riportato dai colleghi di Sky Sport, dopo il tramontare ormai definitivo dell’affare Conte, De Laurentiis ha congelato la ricerca di un nuovo allenatore, convinto che la cosa più giusta da fare ora sia confermare fiducia a Garcia.

