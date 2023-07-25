Schira: “Fatta per Ambrosino: firma domani per un club di B”

Salvatore Moriello
Come riportato da Nicolò Schira, il Catanzaro è riuscito a strappare in prestito il giovane attaccante del Napoli Ambrosino. Firma prevista nelle prossime ore.

