Di Lorenzo: “Abbiamo provato ad inseguire questo sogno, usciamo a testa alta”

Scritto da:
Ivan Holmes
-

Il capitano del Napoli Giovanni Di Lorenzo ha scritto post su Instagram dopo l’eliminazione con il Milan: “Abbiamo provato ad inseguire questo sogno fino all’ultimo, usciamo a testa alta sperando di poter rivivere queste notti”.

Ecco il post:

Articolo precedenteSerie A, designati gli arbitri della 31^ giornata: c’è Irrati per Atalanta Roma, in Lazio-Torino arbitra Ghersini
Articolo successivoKvara: “Difficile per me vedere i vostri occhi pieni di lacrime. Vi amo tutti e prometto che torneremo più forti di prima”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE