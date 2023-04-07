LIVE Lecce-Napoli, Di Lorenzo sblocca il match

Vincenzo La Montagna
Al 18′ minuto di Lecce-Napoli, gli azzurri la sbloccano sugli sviluppi di una palla inattiva. Gran cross di Kim, incornata perfetta di Di Lorenzo che buca Falcone.

