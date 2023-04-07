DAZN – Rrahmani: “Importantissimo iniziare bene”

Vittorio Policastro
Queste sono le parole di Amir Rrhamani all’intervallo: “E’ stato importante iniziare bene, ma abbiamo avuto alcune difficoltà all’inizio. La partita non è assolutamente chiusa”.

