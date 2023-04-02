De Napoli: “Osimhen out un vero peccato”

Vittorio Policastro
Queste sono le parole di Nando De Napoli sulla partita di stasera:”In questo momento cruciale del campionato non ci voleva questa assenza. Anche se in squadra ci sono Simeone e Raspadori che possono far valere la loro voglia di emergere”.

