Napoli-Eintracht, arbitra Taylor: un solo precedente (positivo) con gli azzurri

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
Sarà l’arbitro inglese Antony Taylor a dirigere Napoli-Eintracht, ritorno dell’ottavo di finale di Champions League.

Taylor ha un precedente con gli azzurri: Lipsia-Napoli 0-2 del 22 febbraio 2018 (sedicesimi di Europa League)

