Miglior giovane U-23 della Serie A – La premiazione di Osimhen prima di Spezia-Napoli

Victor Osimhen prima di Spezia-Napoli ha ricevuto il premio come miglior giovane U-23 della stagione. Il numero 9 azzurro, autore di 14 gol in 26 presenze, è stato premiato da Spalletti.

