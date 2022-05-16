UFFICIALE – Primavera, il verdetto della classifica: Napoli ai play-out, ecco l’avversario

Gaetano Formisano
La Lega Serie A ha pubblicato, sul profilo Twitter ufficiale, la classifica finale del campionato Primavera, con tutti i relativi verdetti.

Il Napoli conclude al diciassettesimo posto: affronterà quindi i play-out contro il Genoa.

