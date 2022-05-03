VIDEO – Napoli, auguri di compleanno sui social a Lavezzi: ecco la compilation di alcuni suoi gol in azzurro

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Il profilo ufficiale sudamericano del Napoli ha fatto gli auguri di buon compleanno a Ezequiel Lavezzi con una compilation di gol in azzurro dell’argentino. Di seguito, il post:

