Napoli-Sassuolo, l'arbitro Rapuano dirigerà per la prima volta gli azzurri: i dettagli

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
Sarà l’arbitro Rapuano di Rimini a dirigere Napoli-Sassuolo, 35esima giornata di Serie A.

Assistenti: Mokhtar-Fiore. IV Uomo: Meraviglia. VAR: Dionisi-Longo.

Sarà la prima direzione di Rapuano con il Napoli in Serie A.

