Champions League: questi i risultati al duplice fischio

Scritto da:
Vittorio Castiello
-

Termina il primo tempo dei due match di Champions League previsti per questa sera, Atletico e Manchester City vanno negli spogliatoi a reti inviolate. A Liverpool matura un altro pareggio, 1-1 al termine della prima frazione.

