FOTO – Mario Rui esulta sui social: “+3, forza Napoli”

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
Dopo l’importante vittoria di Bergamo, il terzino azzurro Mario Rui, che prosegue nel suo momento di grazia fornendo un’altra prestazione maiuscola, ha commentato sui social il risultato:

