Cds suona la carica: “Fate l’Italia”. Mancini lancia Insigne titolare!

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-
Insigne e Immobile

La prima pagina del Corriere dello Sport suona la carica all’Italia in vista dello spareggio contro la Macedonia di questa sera. Anticipazioni anche di formazione, con il ct Mancini che lancia in attacco Berardi, Immobile ed Insigne titolari:

