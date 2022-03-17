PRIMA PAGINA – Tuttosport: “Zero Juve, passa il Villareal”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Duro titolo in prima pagina del quotidiano torinese Tuttosport che critica fortemente il risultato di 0-3 incassato dalla Juve contro il Villareal, che è valso l’eliminazione dalla Champions League.

