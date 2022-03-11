The Guardian – Salah non rinnova!

Carmine Acierno
Mohamed Salah, stella del Liverpool, secondo quanto riporta “The Guardian” avrebbe rifiutato la proposta di rinnovo dei Reds. L’egiziano, però, vorrebbe rimanere ed aspetta una nuova proposta dal club inglese.

