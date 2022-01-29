Bobo Vieri su Balotelli: “Non basta per la Nazionale! Devi meritarlo il posto in squadra”

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

A Bobo TV l’ex bomber della Serie A Christian Vieri ha commentato il ritorno in Nazionale di Mario Balotelli. L’ex attaccante del Milan è sotto osservazione a Coverciano durante lo stage dell’Italia in vista dei playoff per i prossimi mondiali.

