UFFICIALE – Serie A, Jeremie Boga è un nuovo calciatore dell’Atalanta: i dettagli

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Adesso è finalmente ufficiale: Jeremie Boga è un nuovo calciatore dell’Atalanta. E’ arrivato l’annuncio della società bergamasca sui social. Il calciatore, accostato per diverso tempo al Napoli, si trasferisce per 22 milioni più bonus.

Articolo precedenteCapello: “Osimhen come Lukaku nell’Inter l’anno scorso. Insigne? Farà un grande campionato”
Articolo successivoUFFICIALE – Italia, i 35 di Mancini per lo stage: torna Balotelli, c’è Joao Pedro, tre “napoletani”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE