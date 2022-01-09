Serie A – Il Diavolo domina in laguna

Al “Penzo” il Milan guadagna 3 punti e la prima posizione vincendo 0-3 sul Venezia. Una doppietta di Theo Hernandez, da capitano, fa volare i rossoneri a +2 sull’Inter aspettando che i nerazzurri recuperino le due partite.

