UFFICIALE – Il Barcellona paga la clausola rescissoria per Xavi: è il nuovo allenatore

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Come confermato dall’Al-Sadd con una nota ufficiale, il Barcellona ha pagato la clasuola rescissoria che permette a Xavi di diventare il nuovo tecnico blaugrana. Adesso, manca solo l’ufficialità da parte del club spagnolo, ma Xavi è tornato a casa.

