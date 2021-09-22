Cruciani: “Aboliamo la Coppa d’Africa, è una buffonata”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Il noto opinionista e conduttore radiofonico Giuseppe Cruciani ha espresso il suo parere riguardo alla Coppa D’Africa al programma televisivo Tiki-Taka.

Nel video seguente le sue parole:

