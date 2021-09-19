Da Udine, un top è in dubbio, Success fuori

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Secondo quanto riportato da “Il Gazzettino” Stryger Larsen dovrebbe riuscire a recuperare in vista della sfida contro il Napoli di domani nonostante non sia al meglio. Success non sarà convocato molto probabilmente.

