    SSC Napoli, i risultati dei tamponi del gruppo squadra

    Scritto da:
    Carmine Acierno
    -

    Sul suo sito twitter ufficiale, il Napoli ha reso noto l’esito dei tamponi effettuati a tutti i componenti del gruppo squadra.

    Ecco il tweet ufficiale:

    Articolo precedenteCaputo show al Castellani, doppietta dell’ex e Napoli avvisato!
    Articolo successivoDa Udine, un top è in dubbio, Success fuori

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE