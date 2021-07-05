Il Napoli sui social: “5 luglio, ho visto Maradona”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Attraverso il proprio profilo Instagram, il Napoli ha ricordato l’importante data odierna: 5 luglio, dove nell’anno 1984 arrivò ufficialmente a Napoli Diego Armando Maradona, eterna bandiera del club.

Articolo precedenteFOTO – Da oggi fino al 31 dicembre ci sarà una mostra gratuita dedicata a Maradona: i dettagli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE