Tuttosport – Insigne, senza rinnovo si aspetta un’offerta valida

Scritto da:
Pasquale Caldarelli
-

Secondo l’edizione odierna di “Tuttosport”, Insigne potrebbe essere ceduto in caso di mancato rinnovo. Nel momento in cui al Napoli arriverebbe un’offerta allettante, ADL potrebbe cedere il talento di Frattamaggiore.

