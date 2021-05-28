Christillin: ”La Juventus può essere esclusa dalla Champions”

Scritto da:
Matteo Milvatti
-

Evelina Christillin, membro dell’UEFA, ha rilasciato delle dichiarazioni a Radio 1:

”La Juve esclusa dalla Champions? Di questo se ne parlerà negli organi giudiziari competenti. Sicuramente è possibile che ciò possa accadere”.

